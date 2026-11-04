WATCH: Babar Azam unhappy with umpire's call during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match

Babar Azam looks disappointed following the umpire's decision while representing Lahore Region Whites in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against FATA Region at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 4, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

ISLAMABAD: Experienced batter Babar Azam was visibly disappointed after an umpiring decision resulted in his dismissal while representing Lahore Region Whites in their second match of the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 28th over of Lahore Region Whites' first innings on the second day of the match against FATA Region.

Facing pacer Afaq Afridi, Babar appeared to let the delivery pass his bat before wicketkeeper Rehan Afridi completed the catch behind the stumps. Afaq immediately appealed, and the on-field umpire raised his finger to signal Babar's dismissal.

However, the right-handed batter appeared unconvinced by the decision, pointing towards his thigh pad to indicate that the ball had struck his pad rather than his bat before being caught by the wicketkeeper.

Clearly frustrated with the decision, Babar walked back to the pavilion after scoring 28 off 40 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Following the controversial dismissal, cricket fans took to social media platform 'X' to express their frustration, with several questioning the accuracy of the umpire's decision.

Some fans highlighted Babar's recent struggles with form, arguing that questionable umpiring decisions could further add to the pressure on the experienced batter.

Others urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to introduce the Decision Review System (DRS) in domestic competitions to ensure greater accuracy in umpiring decisions and allow players to challenge contentious calls.

"Babar Azam is already struggling for form, and on top of that, the umpire makes a decision like this? Absolutely ridiculous and disgraceful umpiring," one fan wrote.

Another called for the introduction of a review system in domestic cricket, arguing that players deserved an opportunity to challenge questionable decisions.

"BIG WICKET! Babar Azam is gone. Afaq Afridi gets the prized wicket! Babar looked genuinely shocked and disappointed by the umpire's decision. PCB really needs to consider introducing a review system in domestic. Players deserve a fair chance," another fan posted.

For the unversed, Babar's return to the domestic circuit comes after a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old scored 118 runs in five matches at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 74.21, failing to register a half-century. His scores in the tournament were 45, 34, 10, 29 and a duck in the final against Sri Lanka.

The returning Pakistan Test captain will now lead a revamped national side in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 9 to 21.

Pakistan Test squad for home Sri Lanka series

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas and Saud Shakeel.

Test series schedule