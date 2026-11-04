Amanda Serrano targets memorable farewell fight in Puerto Rico

An undated picture of Puerto Rican boxing champion Amanda Serrano. — Reuters

Puerto Rican boxing champion Amanda Serrano said she wants to be remembered as a ‘game-changer’ as she prepares for her farewell fight in front of her home crowd next year.

The seven-division world champion will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight titles against Australia's Skye Falzon in San Juan on 9th January.

The bout, named ‘The Last Walk’ by promoters, will mark the end of Serrano's professional career.

The 38-year-old, who boasts a record of 50 wins, four defeats and one draw, including 32 knockouts, previously confirmed her decision to retire after the contest.

Serrano said she hopes to leave a lasting legacy in boxing by giving her best in every fight and showing complete dedication inside and outside the ring.

"I want people to remember me as a game-changer," Serrano said at a news conference.

"I gave it my all in the ring. Every time I fought, every time I trained, I just left everything in the ring, and I hope that you guys see that."

Serrano is also aiming to break the women's knockout record, which she currently shares with American Christy Martin.

However, she said achieving the milestone would be an added bonus rather than her main priority.

"I made sure that I went back to the 12 three-minute rounds because I want to enjoy every second, every minute of my last fight in there," she added.

Serrano, meanwhile, said she was determined to give her supporters a memorable final performance in Puerto Rico, where she was born.

"You guys [have] been with me from the very beginning, supporting me, loving me, and I've been fighting for you guys," she said.