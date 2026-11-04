Zimbabwe name Antum Naqvi in squad for Afghanistan Test series

Zimbabwe all-rounder Antum Naqvi celebrates after scoring an unbeaten triple-century for Mid West Rhinos against Matabeleland Tuskers during a Logan Cup match in Harare on January 12, 2024. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Belgian-born all-rounder Antum Naqvi has been named in Zimbabwe’s squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Afghanistan, which begins on Thursday, after finally receiving clearance to represent the country.

Naqvi, who has been playing domestic cricket in Zimbabwe since 2023, has fulfilled the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) eligibility requirements and is now in contention to make his long-awaited Test debut in Sharjah.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s promising batting talents, boasting an impressive first-class average of 60.35.

He made history in 2024 by becoming the first player to score a triple-century for any team in Zimbabwe’s domestic cricket, smashing an unbeaten 300 for Mid West Rhinos against Matabeleland Tuskers in a Logan Cup fixture.

In 24 first-class matches, Naqvi has accumulated six centuries and eight half-centuries, while also claiming 62 wickets.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Brian Bennett will lead Zimbabwe in the absence of regular captain Richard Ngarava, who continues to recover from a back injury.

Bennett will have an experienced batting unit at his disposal, featuring former captains Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor. Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani are also expected to play key roles in the series.

Zimbabwe’s pace attack will be without Ngarava and Tanaka Chivanga. However, Blessing Muzarabani will spearhead the bowling department alongside Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Kundai Matigimu and uncapped pacer Ernest Masuku.

Leg-spinner Graeme Cremer has also earned a recall to the Test squad. The 40-year-old has not played the longest format for nearly nine years, having last featured in a day-night Test against South Africa in December 2017.

However, Cremer has remained involved in Zimbabwe’s recent white-ball campaigns and brings valuable experience of playing in the United Arab Emirates, where he has lived for several years.

He will be joined in the spin department by Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza and Naqvi.

Notably, Naqvi, who has Pakistani heritage and has also lived in Australia, was initially called up by Zimbabwe for a T20I series against India in July 2024. However, his participation was put on hold pending clarification of his passport status, as he had applied for Zimbabwean naturalisation.

He was subsequently named in Zimbabwe’s squad for a one-off Test against Afghanistan in October 2025 but was again unable to make his international debut due to outstanding documentation.

As recently as June this year, Zimbabwe Cricket was still awaiting confirmation of his eligibility. However, the board announced on Wednesday that the all-rounder had finally received clearance to represent Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe squad for Afghanistan Test series

Brian Bennett (captain), Antum Naqvi, Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Graeme Cremer, Innocent Kaia, Ernest Masuku, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza and Wessly Madhevere.