Arshdeep, Kohli lead India to victory over New Zealand in rain-hit first ODI

The collage features Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma celebrating with Arshdeep Singh (left) and Virat Kohli raising his bat after scoring a half-century during the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: A superb bowling performance by Arshdeep Singh, followed by a match-winning half-century from Virat Kohli, helped India ease past New Zealand by five wickets in the rain-affected first ODI match at Eden Park on Wednesday.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs, with lower-order batter Blair Tickner providing a late flourish after contributions from openers Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

Seifert top-scored for the hosts with 38 off 43 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes, while Tickner produced a valuable contribution of 34 off 23 balls, featuring one four and four sixes.

Phillips chipped in with 30 off 51 deliveries, including two fours and a six, while Mitchell scored 28 off 41 balls, striking three fours and a six.

Will Young and Henry Nicholls managed nine runs apiece, while Jacob Duffy remained unbeaten on 15. Captain Mitchell Santner scored four, with Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson contributing one run each.

Arshdeep spearheaded India's bowling attack, claiming four wickets for 70 runs in his 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar picked up three wickets, while Anshul Kamboj claimed two.

India's chase of 186 was interrupted by rain, with the visitors 64-1 after 12 overs when play was halted. Following the interruption, the target was revised to 143 in 32 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Resuming their innings after the rain delay, India comfortably reached the revised target in 22.4 overs, with 56 deliveries remaining and five wickets down, as Kohli led the charge.

The former India captain top-scored with a blistering 74 off 51 deliveries, including 13 fours and a six, to guide his side towards victory.

Captain Shubman Gill also made a valuable contribution, scoring 37 off 56 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Opener Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel were dismissed for ducks, while Shreyas Iyer added 15 off 13 deliveries, striking a four and a six. Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on five off three balls and struck the winning runs to seal the victory.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 49 runs in seven overs. Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith picked up one wicket apiece.