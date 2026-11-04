Inter Milan thrash Feyenoord to revive Champions League campaign

Inter Milan's Pio Esposito celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Feyenoord in Champions League on November 3, 2026. — Reuters

ROTTERDAM: Inter Milan returned to winning ways in the Champions League with a convincing 3-0 victory over Feyenoord in Rotterdam here at Stadion Feijenoord on Tuesday, as Yann Bisseck, Pio Esposito and Piotr Zielinski found the net.

The Italian giants, three-time European champions, had suffered defeats in their opening two group matches but produced a dominant performance to get their campaign back on track against a struggling Feyenoord side.

Inter made an early breakthrough in the eighth minute when German defender Bisseck found space outside the penalty area before turning and unleashing a superb curling left-footed effort into the bottom corner, leaving goalkeeper Tjark Ernst with no chance.

Feyenoord struggled to cope with Inter's high press and attacking intensity, with the hosts failing to create meaningful opportunities during the opening stages.

Inter doubled their lead shortly afterwards when Djed Spence's effort from the right took a deflection off a defender and fell kindly for Pio Esposito, who headed home from close range.

The visitors continued their dominance after the break, with Zielinski extending their advantage in the 54th minute.

The Polish midfielder took advantage of Feyenoord's defensive hesitation before firing a powerful effort against the post and into the net.

With the result effectively settled, Inter manager Cristian Chivu made several substitutions, including taking off striker Marcus Thuram.

The match was briefly interrupted during the second half after fireworks launched from outside the stadium landed on the pitch and roof.

Inter comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to secure three important points, while Feyenoord struggled to threaten their opponents.

Inter will next host Stuttgart in the Champions League, while Feyenoord are set to welcome Porto.