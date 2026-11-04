Shaheen Afridi breaks into top five as Fakhar, Rauf rise in ICC ODI rankings

From left to right: Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi, opening batter Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi, left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf have improved their positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings following their impressive performances in the recently concluded tri-series featuring England and Sri Lanka.

In the ICC ODI batters' rankings, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has retained ninth place with 661 points, while Salman Ali Agha remains 13th with 622 points.

Meanwhile, Zaman, who scored 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes, has climbed nine places to 37th with 548 points.

Elsewhere, Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently out of Pakistan's all-format squads, has slipped two places to 44th with 532 points. Saim Ayub has dropped four places to joint 68th with 468 points, while Shadab Khan has fallen one place to 93rd with 398 points.

India captain Shubman Gill continues to lead the ODI batters' rankings with 841 points, followed by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in second place, while veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli occupies third position.

In the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has slipped one place to fourth with 642 points. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has climbed to third, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan continues to lead the rankings, followed by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj in second place.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has moved up one place to fifth with 621 points after delivering an impressive performance in the ODI tri-series, claiming 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.18.

Fellow pacer Haris Rauf has also made significant progress, climbing five places to 24th with 540 points. Rauf picked up seven wickets in five matches during the recently concluded tri-series at an economy rate of 6.13.

Elsewhere, right-arm pacer Naseem Shah has dropped four places to 55th with 472 points, while Arafat Minhas has slipped three places to 71st with 434 points. Mohammad Wasim has also fallen four places to 85th, while Mohammad Nawaz has dropped three places to 94th.

In the ICC ODI all-rounders' rankings, Salman Ali Agha has climbed three places to 13th with 189 points, while Shaheen Afridi has also moved up three spots to 16th with 175 points.

Arafat Minhas has made the biggest leap, rising 36 places to 33rd with 143 points. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah has slipped four places to 42nd.

Abrar Ahmed has dropped two places to 47th with 129 points, while Shadab Khan has fallen four spots to 54th, where he is level with fellow Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. Saim Ayub has slipped one place to 58th with 117 points, while Mohammad Nawaz has dropped three places to 97th.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai continues to top the ODI all-rounders' rankings, followed by Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza in second place and veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in third.