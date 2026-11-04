Phil Foden confident of rediscovering best form after recent goal-scoring revival

Manchester City's Phil Foden scores a penalty during a penalty shootout against Brighton & Hove Albion in Carabao Cup on October 28, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden believes he is gradually returning to his best form after a recent run of goals boosted his confidence ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The England international enjoyed a remarkable 2024 campaign, winning the Premier League Player of the Season and Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year awards after scoring a career-best 27 goals in all competitions.

However, Foden struggled to maintain that form and his dip in performances ultimately resulted in him missing out on England's 2026 World Cup squad.

The 26-year-old is now hopeful of rediscovering his previous level, with his recent performances offering encouraging signs.

Foden believes his recent performances are showing signs of a return.

"Hopefully I can get back to that level," Foden said.

"I think I'm slightly starting to get back there now with my recent performances."

Foden opened his Premier League scoring account for the season against Ipswich Town last month after returning from suspension following his red card in the Manchester derby.

He then delivered an impressive performance against AEK Athens, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in City's 5-1 Champions League victory.

Reflecting on his return, Foden said the break following his suspension had helped him regain his sharpness.

"I had the unfortunate red card against United. But the break did me good. I think I came back really fresh-minded and sharp," he said.

"Being involved in goals gives you a lot of confidence and when you're playing regularly as well you kind of just get into a rhythm and a groove."