Former West Indies coach Shane Deitz to take charge of Pakistan women's team

Former West Indies head coach Shane Deitz arrives at the ground ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on June 21, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: Former West Indies women's team head coach Shane Deitz is set to replace Wahab Riaz as the head coach of the Pakistan women's cricket team, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently seeking a new head coach for its women's team and has decided to appoint a foreign coach to the position.

According to sources, Deitz, a former Australian cricketer, is expected to take charge as part of the PCB's planned changes to the team's coaching and management structure.

The 51-year-old recently parted ways with the West Indies women's team after completing a three-year stint as their head coach. His contract expired on 31 October, and he opted against extending it, with both parties mutually agreeing to end their association.

Following his departure, former West Indies men's team head coach Andre Coley was appointed as the interim head coach of the women's team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's women's team are scheduled to tour the West Indies in mid-December for a bilateral series. However, Cricket West Indies have yet to announce the schedule for the tour.

Deitz is expected to assume his responsibilities ahead of Pakistan's upcoming tour of the Caribbean.

For context, former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz was appointed as a consultant and mentor to the national women's team by the PCB in late 2025.

His appointment marked his transition into a coaching and advisory role, with an emphasis on improving the team's performance through international experience and tactical guidance.

He worked alongside a backroom staff that included former international cricketers Abdur Rehman, Imran Farhat and Umaid Asif.

His responsibilities included supporting player development during high-performance training camps, improving fitness standards and strengthening the team's tactical approach.

During his tenure, Riaz also stressed the need to improve the players' game awareness, tactical execution and ability to handle high-pressure situations.

Following Pakistan's campaign at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in June 2026, he identified these areas as key challenges while acknowledging the potential of emerging players.