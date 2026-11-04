Yasir Arafat praises PCB's development initiatives during visit to NCA

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat (left) speaks with the Director of High Performance during his visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and LCCA Ground in Lahore on November 4, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test cricketer and all-rounder Yasir Arafat has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) ongoing development initiatives after visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the LCCA Ground.

During his visit to the NCA, Director of High-Performance Aqib Javed briefed Arafat on the academy's operations, ongoing activities and future plans.

Arafat appreciated the transformation of the National Cricket Academy and the extensive development work being carried out, describing the PCB's efforts as commendable.

The former all-rounder also lauded PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's approach to involving all stakeholders in the development of cricket and providing them with full support.

Arafat expressed particular interest in the performance and working methods of high-performance coaches associated with the PCB across the country.

On the occasion, Aqib Javed said the working methods and coaching styles of all high-performance coaches had been reviewed. He added that details of the activities and performances of coaches working at grassroots level across the country were now available on the PCB's Athlete Management Portal.

According to Aqib, additional training courses would also be introduced for all Level Three coaches under the PCB's high-performance programme to further improve the standard of coaching in the country.

Arafat also welcomed the PCB's ground-upgradation and infrastructure development projects, describing them as positive steps for the future of Pakistan cricket.

He particularly appreciated the PCB's efforts to acquire venues such as Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad and develop them in line with modern requirements.

The former cricketer noted that significant progress had been made in upgrading cricket grounds in recent times. He also welcomed the PCB chairman's decision to give individuals full authority to carry out their responsibilities.

During his visit, Arafat also inspected the LCCA Ground, where he appreciated the PCB's efforts to transform the venue into a modern high-performance cricket facility.