Novak Djokovic becomes oldest Paris Masters match winner

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round-of-64 match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre on November 3, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic became the oldest Paris Masters match winner in the tournament's history on Tuesday, after a 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1 victory over Valentin Vacherot in the opening round to keep alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

The record seven-time Paris Masters champion has endured a tricky season. The Serb reached the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon semi-finals while suffering an exit in the third round at the French Open and the first round of the US Open.

The 39-year-old claimed the 102nd title of his career at the China Open last month but suffered early exits in Shanghai and Basel.

With only the top eight seeds receiving a ticket to the first round in Paris, 10th-seeded Djokovic was handed a difficult opener against the in-form Vacherot, who entered the tournament on a five-match tour-level winning streak after lifting the Basel title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Monegasque secured a tense opening set, making a comeback from 5-4 down.

Djokovic received treatment for a shoulder issue at 2-1 down in the second set, while Vacherot later required a medical timeout for an ankle problem. The momentum shifted shortly afterwards, with Vacherot appearing to struggle and Djokovic capitalised to force a decider.

Novak Djokovic carried the momentum into the third set to complete the comeback victory in two hours and 35 minutes.

"I expected a match like this to be honest, with very few opportunities to break for me," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"He has a tremendous serve. It is huge - both first and second. For a set and a half, I had difficulty reading his serve and even if I guessed right, it was coming with some speed. It is hard to play someone like that, doesn't give you many opportunities and puts additional pressure on your service games.

"The third set was really good but very tiring physically, a lot of long rallies... I am still there, still hanging on and still giving it whatever I can, trying to find my best level when it matters."