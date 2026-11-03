Darren Till calls Jake Paul 'fraud' after being snubbed for fight

This collage of photos shows Darren Till (left) and Jake Paul. — mmafighting/Reuters

Darren Till has called Jake Paul a 'fraud' after the YouTuber-turned-boxer avoided a fight with him.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger was in talks for a fight against Paul before being snubbed.

Paul is expected to fight Cedric Doumbé in his comeback fight in Dubai on December 24.

Jake has spent 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and is now preparing for his return to the gym.

Paul's fight with Doumbe will be a professionally sanctioned cruiserweight bout over eight three-minute rounds. After getting to know about the fight, Till wasted no time reacting.

"I thought we were all good to go," Till told Ariel Helwani.

"I've been in camp for the past two weeks with my coach. I flew him out, getting ready, seven weeks away, right around the corner. It would've been me third fight this year, and a big fight, as well. And out of nowhere, this [expletive deleted] daft fight gets announced with Cédric Doumbé. I don't think anyone outside of his own household even knows who he is.

"Jake probably just wants to see how his jaw's holding up against someone who weighs about 150 pounds on a good day. So, it's just a fraudulent show. Everyone's a fraud. Jake's a fraud. Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul's business partner] is a little fraud, wasting my time.

“Couldn't give a [expletive deleted]. Not arsed. If you want to fight me next year, fight me next year. But yeah. I've just wasted about 5,000 pounds getting me coach out here for camp and stuff like that, but it doesn't matter. It's all good."

Paul previously named off 14 fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA), Sean Strickland, Darren Till, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank [Jr], Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall (Boxing), Deontay Wilder, Nate Diaz (MMA), Midget who ruined our fight (Gervonta Davis), World Title," wrote Paul before imploring Bidarian to "make it happen".

Many of these names aren't new to Jake, as he's publicly called them out before.