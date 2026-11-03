QEAT: Ton-up Rizwan, Najab give Peshawar rampant start against Faisalabad

Peshawar's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates reaching his century during the first day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Faisalabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on November 3, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

ABBOTTABAD: Najab Khan and captain Mohammad Rizwan scored unbeaten centuries to put Peshawar in a dominant position on the opening day of their first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2026-27 match against Faisalabad here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

At the stumps on the opening day, the former champions were well placed at 306/3 in 76 overs with both centurions Rizwan and Najab unbeaten in the middle.

Peshawar got off to a contrasting start to their innings after being put into bat first as they lost opener Israr Ullah (seven) in the fourth over with just 11 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Nabi Gul joined Maaz Sadaqat (29) in the middle for an important 48-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the emerging opener's dismissal off Mudassar Zunair in the 15th over.

Gul then shared a 68-run partnership for the third wicket with Najab until eventually falling victim to Asad Raza in the 34th over, agonisingly short of a well-deserved half-century as he walked back after scoring 48 off 93 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 127/3, skipper Rizwan joined Najab in the middle, and the duo dominated Faisalabad's bowling attack to raise an unbeaten 179-run partnership for the fourth wicket, during which they both brought up their respective centuries.

Rizwan remained the top-scorer for Peshawar with an unbeaten 111 off 142 deliveries, closely followed by Najab, who has made 101 not out. The duo will resume Peshawar's first innings on the subsequent day.

Asad has been the standout bowler for Faisalabad in the first innings, having picked up two wickets for 80 runs in his 20 overs, while Zunair made one scalp.

In a rematch of the previous edition's final at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Muhammad Umar's four-wicket haul helped defending champions Karachi Blues bowl out Sialkot for a modest total despite Muhammad Hurraira's century.

Karachi Blues captain Rameez Aziz's decision to field first in their QEAT 2026-27 campaign opener paid dividends as his team's bowling unit, led by Umar, booked Sialkot for a meagre 241 in 79.1 overs.

Hurraira waged a lone battle for Sialkot with a gutsy century and top-scored with 117 off 143 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and a six, followed by Ahmad Hassan, who made a cautious 127-ball 43. Besides them, only Hamza Nazar (24) made a notable contribution to their total.

Umar spearheaded Karachi Blues' bowling charge with four wickets for just 19 runs in his 4.3 overs, followed by Muhammad Asghar Durrani with three, while Danish Aziz chipped in with two strikes.

In response, Karachi Blues had an underwhelming start to their innings as Athar Mehmood dismissed their opener Haroon Arshad (four) in the second over with just five runs on the board.

Abdul Basit and Asghar Durrani, unbeaten on three and two, respectively, then batted cautiously and could add four runs to Karachi Blues' total before stumps were drawn at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

The duo will resume the holders' response on the second day as they trail by a further 232 runs.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, a monumental sixth-wicket partnership between Fawad Arshad and Rehan Afridi ensured FATA made a formidable start to their first-round QEAT 2026-27 fixture against Lahore Whites.

Put into bat first, FATA had an underwhelming start to their innings as they lost wickets at regular intervals and consequently slipped down to 167/5 in 38 overs despite handy contributions from Salman Khan and Mohammad Farooq, who made 33 and 32, respectively.

With half of the side back into the hut, Rehan joined Fawad in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head by raising a 132-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which put FATA's score within touching distance of the 300-run barrier.

Hammad Aziz eventually broke the threatening stand in the 70th over by cleaning up Rehan, who made 69 off 92 deliveries with the help of nine fours and a six.

Fawad, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and put together an unbeaten 12-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi to close out the day on a high for FATA.

The middle-order batter remained the top-scorer for FATA with 91 not out from 157 deliveries, having smashed 13 boundaries, and will resume their first innings on the second day with Shaheen, unbeaten on six.

Hammad has been the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites, having taken four wickets for 81 runs in his four overs, while Zulqarnain and Aamir Jamal made one scalp apiece.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, a collective bowling effort helped Multan bowl out Islamabad for a modest total on the opening day of their first-round QEAT 2026-27 match.

Multan captain Imam-ul-Haq's decision to field first proved beneficial as his team's bowling unit booked Islamabad for 215 in 74.3 overs before stumps.

Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Shaan jointly led Multan's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Aamer Yamin with two, while Muhammad Hassan Hafeez and Moheer Saeed chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Muhammad Hammad Khan waged a lone battle for Islamabad with a gutsy half-century and top-scored with an 88-ball 50, featuring seven fours. He also shared a 78-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Sarmad Bhatti, who contributed with 40 off 103 deliveries.

Besides the middle-order duo, No.8 Sudais Ulfat made a notable contribution to Islamabad's total with a 63-ball 38.