Oleksandr Usyk changes prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/usykaa

Oleksandr Usyk has changed his prediction for the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh officially announced the all-British fight in the last week of September after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The fight has been demanded by British boxing fans for more than a decade and since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest as the Principality Stadium has already sold out and it will also be broadcast on Netflix.

Former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk, who defeated the big three of British boxing, Fury, Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice, cannot decide on a winner for the December showdown. “It is a good fight, it is a 50/50," he told DAZN.

"A lot of fans have waited for the fight for 10 years because it is two big stars in the UK and a lot of fans around the world want this fight, me [I] too want this fight! I want to watch this fight because it’s like a choice of who is the only king of the UK.”

The Ukrainian has changed his stance just months after he tipped Joshua to knock Fury out within six rounds. After separation from trainer Ben Davison two years ago, 'AJ' joined Usyk's team for his fights with Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga. But the Briton has now reunited with Davison for his clash with the ‘Gypsy King’.

Following Joshua's decision to rejoin Davison, Usyk now appears to have changed his tune.