Mohammad Amir picked in platinum category for APL 2026

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2024. — AFP

DUBAI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, bearing a United Kingdom (UK) passport, was roped in by Kandahar Warriors in the platinum category at the star-studded players draft on Tuesday for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL), scheduled to be played later this year.

Amir, who currently resides in England and acquired British citizenship in May this year, had registered for the players draft as a UK national. He was signed by the Warriors in their first pick ahead of veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

The left-arm pacer brings in a wealth of franchise T20 league experience, having featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), International League T20 (ILT20) and The Hundred besides the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Overall, Amir has played 378 T20s, in which he has claimed 440 wickets at a remarkable average of just 22.72 and an economy rate of 7.38.

Furthermore, Amir has also represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is during his international career. His last appearance for the national side came against Ireland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June 2024.

Registering as a UK national could also give Amir an advantage regarding his availability for the APL, as he may not require a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), unlike his former Pakistan teammates.

Meanwhile, more than 30 Pakistani cricketers, including Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, have registered for the draft.

However, the participation of Pakistani players remains uncertain amid reported diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Media reports suggest that the PCB is unlikely to issue NOCs to its players for the tournament.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had also clarified that the participation of Pakistani players is subject to obtaining NOCs from the PCB.

The APL will feature five teams, with each franchise permitted to register a maximum of 18 players, comprising 11-12 Afghanistan players and six to seven overseas recruits.

The players have been divided into five categories, with Platinum players set to receive USD 100,000, followed by USD 65,000 for Diamond, USD 40,000 for Gold, USD 20,000 for Silver and USD 10,000 for Emerging players.

Each franchise will have a total player purse ranging from USD 650,000 to USD 750,000.