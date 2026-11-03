United midfielder Carlos Baleba insists ‘we are going to get out of difficult situation’

Manchester United's Carlos Baleba looks dejected after Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso scores a goal that was disallowed following a VAR review at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on October 13, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba has urged his team to remain positive and believe in themselves, saying, “we are going to get out of this [difficult] situation”.

United currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings and above the relegation zone on goal difference with just seven points in nine games, and are enduring their longest winless streak since 1984.

The pressure on United is mounted by their position in the Champions League table, where they sit 21st with three points from three matches.

The Red Devils will face AS Roma on Tuesday, who are 15th with four points in the Champions League.

"It's been frustrating but, myself, I know we are going to get out of this situation. [It will] just take time, it is a part of football,” Baleba said.

"We know that but we need to find the right way to come out of this situation.

"Things can change really quickly in football. We stay positive and believe in ourselves and keep working hard."

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick’s position is under intense scrutiny, as he reportedly has two games to turn round results.

The United board decided to stick with Carrick despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the UCL and gave him a chance in the Chelsea game, but they suffered another defeat with goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer on Saturday.

United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has also urged his teammates to back their under-fire manager Carrick and play for him when they host Roma.