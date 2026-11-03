India's Prema Rawat breaks Fatima Sana's T20 record

India's Prema Rawat watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 21, 2026. — ICC

PUNE: Emerging India all-rounder Prema Rawat on Tuesday flipped the record books by smashing the fastest half-century in Women's T20s, taking just 14 deliveries to breach the 50-run barrier.

Rawat, who has represented India in six T20Is, achieved the milestone while representing Uttarakhand in the domestic Senior Women's T20 Trophy match against Hyderabad here.

The 24-year-old all-rounder, after walking out to bat at No.4 in the 18th over of Uttarakhand's innings, launched a scathing attack on the Hyderabad bowlers, smashing them for six fours and four sixes, and thus brought up her swashbuckling half-century in just 14 deliveries.

Rawat's 14-ball fifty is now the fastest in Women's T20s, breaking the jointly-held record by England's Marie Kelly, Pakistan's Fatima and Australia's Laura Harris, all of whom took 15 deliveries to breach the 50-run mark.

Harris twice scored the 15-ball half-centuries for Otago in 2025 and Surrey in 2026, while Kelly was the first to achieve the milestone in 2022 for Warwickshire.

Pakistan captain Fatima, however, registered the 15-ball half-century in a T20 international earlier this year against Zimbabwe.

Fastest fifties in Women's T20s

Prema Rawat (Uttarakhand) – 14 balls against Hyderabad in 2026 Fatima Sana (Pakistan) – 15 balls against Zimbabwe in 2026 Marie Kelly (Warwickshire) – 15 balls against Gloucestershire in 2022 Laura Harris (Otago) – 15 balls against Canterbury in 2025

Rawat's record-breaking half-century, coupled with Raghvi Bist's 72 not out from 50 deliveries, powered Uttarakhand to a formidable total of 187/2 in their 20 overs.

In response, Hyderabad could only accumulate 98/8 in their allotted overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling 89-run defeat.