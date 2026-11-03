Tyson Fury’s father doesn’t want Anthony Joshua fight to happen

An undated image of Tyson Fury (second from right) and John Fury (second from left). — Reuters

John Fury has raised fears over his son Tyson’s long-awaited fight with Anthony Joshua, saying, 'I hope it never happens'.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh officially announced the all-British fight in the last week of September after a weeks-long saga over the venue.

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The fight has been demanded by British boxing fans for more than a decade and since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest as the Principality Stadium has already sold out and it will also be broadcast on Netflix.

John acknowledges that both fighters are past their prime, but they still have the power to damage each other.

Speaking in the upcoming BBC series Rivals, before the fight was confirmed, he said: "I hope it never happens.

"They'll get that much stick, the loser, they won't be able to cope with it. Even though these two guys are not at their best they've still got a lot of power and they could still hurt each other, you know. And you just don't want to see either man walk around after being greats [for people] to laugh at, really."

John previously said that he won't be attending the fight.

"I'll be honest with you, no. I won't be attending,” John told Playbook Boxing.

"Let me tell you, you have more chance of seeing a cow fly than me bothering with it. I don't like the people in it, and I know accidents can happen. I'm not involved, so I don't want to go to the fight.

"I'll be doing what his mother does. I'll wait for somebody to tell me who wins the fight. I don't need validation to go to a boxing match and sit there and be an absolute spare [expletive deleted] at the wedding."