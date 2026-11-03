Devon Conway ruled out of first India ODI after collision with Matt Henry

New Zealand's Devon Conway watches the ball after playing a shot during their first ODI against India at the Kotambi Stadium in Kotambi on January 11, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand's experienced opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of their first ODI of the five-match home series after sustaining a blow to the head during the host nation's pre-match training at Eden Park on Tuesday.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Conway suffered the concussion due to a collision with teammate Matt Henry while both cricketers were attempting to take a catch during the team's training session at the aforementioned venue, slated to host the first ODI against India on Wednesday.

Consequently, both Conway and Henry received immediate medical attention on-site, including head injury assessments. The left-handed batter was then taken to A&E for further examination, which confirmed a concussion.

"Devon Conway and Matt Henry collided while attempting a catch during the BLACKCAPS training today at Eden Park," the NZC said in a statement.

"Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received Head Injury Assessments.

"Conway was taken to A&E for further examination which confirmed a concussion that has ruled him out of the first ODI against India tomorrow."

The NZC further said that both Conway and Henry will continue to be monitored by its medical team, while their participation in the subsequent fixtures of the home ODI series against India will be updated in due course.

Conway's unavailability for the series opener added further to New Zealand's woes as the home side were already without Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman, who failed to recover from their respective injuries in time, and were thus ruled out of the entirety of the upcoming assignment.

Following their withdrawals, New Zealand reshuffled their squad, bringing in Tim Seifert for the entire series and recalling experienced batter Henry Nicholls for the first three ODIs.

New Zealand's updated squad for first ODI against India

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner.