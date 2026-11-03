Pakistan cricketers yet to receive NOCs for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2026: sources

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates reaching his half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: Several national cricketers, including experienced left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, have yet to receive the No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to participate in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

The upcoming 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, the first since the tournament underwent an ownership change, will feature six teams – UAE Bulls, Yas Lions, Royal Desert Champions, Emirates Eagles, United Tigers and Arabian Aces – and will run from November 7 to 20.

While experienced opener Fakhar, who was roped in as a direct signing by the Tigers, several Pakistan cricketers were picked up by different franchises during the players' draft, held in Abu Dhabi on September 30.

Zaman will be joined by four compatriots, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Iftikhar Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf in the Tigers squad, while Khushdil Shah, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jr were picked by the Bulls.

Pacers Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad are set to represent Royal Desert Champions and Arabian Aces, respectively, in the six-team tournament, for which Emirates Eagles acquired the services of Hasan Nawaz, Akif Javed and Ali Raza.

With just three days remaining before the commencement of the league, the national cricketers were still awaiting the NOCs from the PCB, sources suggested, adding that their respective franchises have urged them to receive the cricket board's approval at the earliest.

Notably, if the Pakistan cricketers failed to obtain the NOCs in time, they could be replaced by their respective franchises for the Abu Dhabi T10 League.