Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 2nd Test, day 4

Shaheen Afridi strikes in the first over of the innings. Photo: PCB/Twitter

Live blog updates for day four of the second Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

8:00pm With the stadium representing a water world, play has been called off.

6:06pm It's apparently raining the proverbial cats and dogs in Southampton. Word is that the players are not even in the stands anymore. They've relocated to their hotel rooms.

5:00pm Lunch has been taken

Meanwhile...

4:19pm MORE SOCIAL

Can't keep on watching the billion re-runs of those God awful PTV promos so here are some Rizwan jokes:

4:16pm CONSPIRACY ALERT

4:07pm SOCIAL

We feel ya!

4:01pm Hello darkness my old friends, covers are back on again. It's bad lights' turn this time. Mind you, this stadium has floodlights but for some reason they can't play with them on. What a shame.

Nasser Hussain has had some strong words to say on it. Read em here.

0-1 England one down already. Burns edges into the slip cordon for the second time in the opening over. This time the ball carries and Asad Shafiq holds on.

3:34pm England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns are out in the middle. Shaheen Afridi has the new ball with a ton of fielders in the slip. Attack is the word apparently.

236 all-out Pakistan lose their first wicket in two days or their last of the first innings (whichever way you want to see it) as Mohammad Rizwan departs for a well made 72.

3:00pm Play finally begins after God knows how many rain and bad light delays on previous days. Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah resume the 1st innings of the match (yes, you read that right) on day four. FYI, the overnight score was 224-9.

