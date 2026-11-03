West Ham United sack Nuno Espirito Santo after poor Championship start

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacts against Leeds United in FA Cup on April 5, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: West Ham United have parted ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a disappointing start to their Championship campaign on Tuesday, with the club's management deciding to make a change after a series of underwhelming results.

The 52-year-old, who took charge in September 2025, was unable to prevent the Hammers from suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

West Ham had been widely regarded as favourites for automatic promotion but currently sit eighth in the Championship standings, six points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

The London-based club have managed just two victories in their last six matches and suffered consecutive home defeats, losing 3-2 to Southampton before being beaten 3-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. The results saw them slip from second place in the table.

Assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa have also departed alongside Nuno.

Former club captain Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will oversee the team on an interim basis for Wednesday's Championship fixture away to Cardiff City.

West Ham said the decision followed a thorough review of the team's performances at the start of the Championship season.

"Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the board of directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the club's objectives and expectations remain on track," West Ham said.

The club also thanked the departing coaching staff for their contributions.

"West Ham United would like to thank Nuno, Rui and Rui for their hard work and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them all the very best for the future," club added.