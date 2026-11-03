Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars Champions announced

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem appeals for a wicket during their third ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 5, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 15-member Pakistan Shaheens squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026, scheduled to be played in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

Emerging middle-order batter Abdul Samad will lead defending champions Pakistan Shaheens in the eight-team tournament, for which they are placed in Group B alongside Nepal, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and traditional rivals India.

Skipper Samad will be joined by Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Farhan Yousuf and Shamyl Hussain in the Shaheens' strong batting unit, with Rohail Nazir as the designated wicket-keeper.

Right-arm speedster Mohammad Hasnain will spearhead Pakistan Shaheens' fast-bowling attack, which further includes Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed and Muhammad Imran Randhawa.

Left-arm all-rounder Danish Aziz, leg-spinner Saad Masood and Sufyan Moqim form the spin-bowling attack of the Shaheens.

The Green Shirts will kick off their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship campaign on November 20 by taking on UAE before locking horns with fierce rivals India on November 22. Their last group-stage match is scheduled against Nepal on November 24.

As per the tournament format, the top two sides from each group will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on November 26 and 27, respectively, followed by the final on November 29.

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship

Abdul Samad (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.