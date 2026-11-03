Rangers' Evan Carter undergoes hip surgery, set to miss 2027 season start

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter celebrates in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after scoring in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium on Jun 9, 2026. — Reuters

Texas Rangers centre fielder Evan Carter has undergone right hip surgery and is unlikely to be fit for the start of the 2027 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the Rangers' president of baseball operations Chris Young confirmed on Monday.

Young mentioned that Carter underwent arthroscopic surgery last week. Dr William Robertson addressed a labral issue and hip impingement during the procedure.

The 24-year-old is expected to require around six months to recover, although the Rangers remain hopeful he will feature for most of next season.

Young believes the injury may have affected Carter throughout the 2026 campaign, despite the outfielder appearing in 141 games and making all 112 of his defensive starts in centre field.

Carter finished the season with a .194 batting average, nine home runs, 40 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

The Rangers initially believed Carter's discomfort was muscular following his end-of-season physical. However, further examinations and consultations with two specialists led to the decision to operate.

Carter enjoyed an impressive debut in 2023, helping Texas secure its first World Series championship. He batted .306 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 23 regular-season appearances before hitting .300 during the postseason.

However, injuries have restricted his involvement over the past two seasons, with back problems, a quadriceps strain and a fractured wrist disrupting his progress.

Young said Carter is expected to make a full recovery but will focus on rehabilitation rather than regular training during the off-season.

"Our doctors anticipate that he will make a full recovery," Young said. "But it's going to be an offseason of rehabbing versus an offseason of training for next season."