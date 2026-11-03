AFC Asian Cup 2027 postponed to December amid regional tensions in Saudi Arabia

General view of AFC Asian Cup trophy before the match in AFC Asian Cup on February 10, 2024. — Reuters

The AFC Asian Cup 2027 football tournament in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to “exceptional circumstances” in the region, the continent’s governing body said on Tuesday.

A number of big sports events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following Houthi attacks on the country.

“The organising committee for AFC Asian Cup approved rescheduling the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region,” the Asian Football Confederation said in a statement.

The AFC also cited “substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions”.

“The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval,” it said.

The continental showpiece was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5 next year. The new dates are December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.

Local organisers insisted last month that the Asian Cup was “on schedule”, despite growing fears for the fate of the tournament.

The Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar are set to stage the month-long competition. The decision to move the tournament back almost a year came after “extensive discussions and close consultation” between Saudi officials and the AFC, the governing body said.

“Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders,” it said.