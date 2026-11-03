Alexander Zverev hails world number one ranking ahead of Paris Masters campaign

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Britain's Arthur Fery on October 30, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Alexander Zverev described reaching world number one as a special achievement as the German prepares to begin his Paris Masters campaign as the top seed.

The 29-year-old secured the year-end number one ranking after an impressive season, adding another significant milestone to a career that has been shaped by injuries and several difficult moments.

Zverev had long been regarded as one of the potential dominant forces in men's tennis but struggled to fulfil his promise amid injuries and the emergence of rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

However, victories at the French Open earlier this year and the US Open in September marked a breakthrough season for the German, who celebrated his latest achievement by lifting the ATP world number one trophy on court in Paris on Monday.

Reflecting on the achievement, Zverev said winning his first Grand Slam had brought a different set of emotions after years of disappointment in major finals.

"When I won my first Grand Slam, it was different kind of emotions... I had a lot of heartbreaks, a lot of tough moments, I had a lot of losses in the finals. So that was a different kind of feeling," he told reporters.

"To finally make it, it was the biggest relief that I have ever felt in my career. But both trophies are individually special and individually different, because winning a Grand Slam is the biggest tournament that we can win in tennis.

"But this, you have to play the best season for an entire year. It's a completely different feeling, but this feels special, as well."

Zverev will begin his Paris Masters campaign on Wednesday against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, having lost three of their five previous meetings.