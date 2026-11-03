George Russell admits 2026 has not gone to plan, congratulates Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes' George Russell during press conference ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix on October 29, 2026. — Reuters

George Russell has admitted that 2026 has been one of the most difficult seasons of his Formula One career, congratulating Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli on securing the world championship.

The Briton missed media duties following Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealing that Russell was ‘distraught’ over how his race had unfolded.

Russell started from the front row but suffered a sudden loss of power, dropping several positions before eventually finishing sixth. Wolff accepted that the team had let the driver down.

Reflecting on his difficult campaign in an Instagram post on Monday, Russell said: "This season started off exactly how I had hoped but it very quickly unravelled with tough luck and poor performances."

He added that it was the first proper season of his career in which he had experienced more bad days than good.

"Has it been tough to deal with? Yes, very. Has it been tough to myself up week in, week out? Yes, very. Confusion at times? Often," he wrote.

"All I know is that I've given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year."

Russell began the season as the bookmakers' title favourite, having entered the campaign as Mercedes' more experienced driver, while 20-year-old Antonelli was only in his second season.

However, the Italian has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, winning nine races compared with Russell's three and becoming his country's first world champion in 73 years.

Russell praised Antonelli's outstanding performances throughout the season, acknowledging that the Italian had deservedly secured the world title.

"I want to sincerely congratulate Kimi on what has been an absolutely incredible season," Russell said. "You truly deserve the championship."