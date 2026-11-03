Novak Djokovic confident of overcoming health issues ahead of Paris Masters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Australia's Alex de Minaur on October 6, 2026. — Reuters

Former world number one Novak Djokovic believes he is close to overcoming the health problems that have disrupted his season as the Serbian targets a strong finish at the Paris Masters to boost his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Djokovic has endured a challenging year, struggling with fitness despite reaching the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semi-finals.

He suffered early exits at the French Open and US Open and is still waiting to claim a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title since his triumph at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic revealed that ongoing health issues, rather than a lack of preparation or training, had affected his performances throughout the season.

"This year the focus shifted to feeling well on the court rather than playing well, to be honest, because for most of the tournaments I played, I didn't play many, it was health-wise a big struggle," Djokovic told reporters.

"It had nothing to do with my preparation or whether I'm training enough, because I see there are a lot of people that love to express expert opinions on knowing exactly what's happening with me, but they don't."

Djokovic subsequently suffered early exits in Shanghai and Basel.

The 39-year-old currently sits 11th in the ATP Race to Turin standings, with only the top eight players qualifying for the season-ending tournament. However, Jannik Sinner's absence through injury has improved his prospects.

He added that Beijing was his best performance of the season apart from the Australian Open, while he was also pleased with his display in Basel.

Djokovic will face Valentin Vacherot in his Paris Masters opener on Tuesday. The tournament runs until November 8th, with the ATP Finals scheduled from November 15th to 22nd.