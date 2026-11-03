Everton edge past Newcastle as Barry secures crucial Premier League win

Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Newcastle United in Premier League on November 2, 2026. — Reuters

NEWCASTLE: Everton returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United here at St James' Park on Monday, courtesy of Thierno Barry's second-half goal.

After a goalless first half, Barry broke the deadlock just four minutes after the restart, reacting quickly to turn in the rebound after Tyrique George's effort slipped underneath Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornícek.

The goal survived a VAR review for two close offside decisions, allowing Everton to take a valuable lead.

Newcastle attempted to respond, with Fabian Schar firing over the crossbar and Joe Willock testing Jordan Pickford with a header.

However, the Everton goalkeeper produced several important saves to keep the hosts at bay.

At the other end, Hornícek denied James Tarkowski's side a second goal with saves from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jake O'Brien, while Anthony Elanga came close to equalising when Harvey Barnes' cross struck the post before rolling across the goal-line.

Pickford remained busy in the closing stages, making two saves from Yoane Wissa, including a crucial stop with his feet in the 90th minute.

Newcastle's frustration increased in stoppage time when substitute Jacob Ramsey was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.

The defeat ended Newcastle's hopes of bouncing back from their Carabao Cup loss to Everton just four days earlier, when the Toffees secured a 3-1 victory in the fourth round.

The result ended Everton's three-match winless run in the league and lifted them to seventh in the standings, while Newcastle dropped to 13th.