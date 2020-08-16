'Lack of effort to resume Southampton Test is disgraceful'

England's former skipper Nasser Hussain. Photo: ICC

England’s former skipper Nasser Hussain has said that there was a "lack of effort" to resume play on the third day of the second Test, between Pakistan and England at the Ageas Bowl, after the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Sky Sports reported.

With gloomy conditions, only 86 overs could be bowled over three days as the guests totaled to 223-9.

The former cricketer believes that the lack of grounds staff on the Southampton pitch indicted disinterest in resuming the game.

"I had sympathy for the umpires on day two because they were just following the letter of the law, but today [day three] there has been a lack of effort to get the game on," he said.

"From where I am, I can see two people working on the ground. Imagine if this was Sri Lanka - how many people would be rushing around to get the covers off?"

The former cricketer further said that it was "disgraceful" to have problematic weather conditions disrupting play as there was great effort behind materialising the tour amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For the amount of rain we have had in this game, to only have had 86 overs of cricket is disgraceful. The effort that's gone in to get this Test series on, to just not have any effort to get out there and play the game [is not right]," he said.

"We've had people in a bio-secure environment since the end of June - people staying in a bubble, people staying in a hotel on the ground, people not allowed to leave, people being tested twice a week."

