Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya announces retirement

An undated photo of Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (11). — Reuters

Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season, bringing his 17-year professional career to an end.

Bedoya, 39, joined Philadelphia in 2016 and took the armband in 2017, leading the Union to a pair of Supporters' Shields in 2020 and 2025 and their first MLS Cup appearance in 2022.

"Alejandro's impact on the Philadelphia Union extends far beyond what he accomplished on the field," Union principal owner Jay Sugarman said in a press release. "For more than a decade, he has been an integral part of this club's growth and evolution, helping establish the standard for what the Philadelphia Union represents today.

"As a captain, leader, and competitor, he set an example for those around him and played an important role in shaping our identity. Alejandro has left an indelible mark on this organization and on soccer in Philadelphia. We are incredibly grateful for his commitment to this club and everything he has contributed over the last 10 years, and we congratulate him on an outstanding career."

Bedoya has 25 goals and 43 assists in 287 MLS games over his tenure in Philadelphia, making him one of just three players in Union history with 25 career goals and 25 assists and one of just two to make 300-plus total appearances with the club.

"When I look back on my time in Philadelphia, so many moments come to mind, from the big wins and incredible matches to the challenges we faced along the way," Bedoya said in a statement. "However, what stands out most is everything beyond the game. I came here because I believed in what the club was building and wanted to be part of that vision.

"Over time, Philadelphia became so much more than the place I came to play soccer. It's where my family put down roots and where we built a life together. I especially want to thank my family, because without their love and support, I wouldn't have been able to pursue this dream. I'll miss this city and this club tremendously, but I take comfort in knowing I've given everything I had on the pitch. Philadelphia and this club have given me more than I ever could have imagined when I first arrived, and I'll always be grateful for that."

Before joining MLS, Bedoya played professionally for Swedish side Orebro SK (2009-11), Scotland's Rangers (2011-12), Helsingborgs IF (2012-13) in Sweden and France's Nantes (2013-16).

The native of Englewood, N.J., also scored two goals in 66 appearances for the U.S. men's national team, appearing in all four U.S. matches of the 2014 World Cup and contributing to the Concacaf Gold Cup-winning squads in 2013 and 2017.