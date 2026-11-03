Glenn Maxwell calls time on glittering international career

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates reaching his half-century during their third T20I against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 16, 2025. — AFP

Australia's World Cup-winning batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has retired from international cricket with immediate effect, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report by international cricket news website Cricinfo, Australia's departing fixture from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Oman earlier this year marked the 38-year-old's final international appearance.

Notably, Maxwell had already retired from ODI cricket, calling time on his longer-format career last year in June.

Although at the time Maxwell did not step away from Tests, in which his last appearance came in 2017, a recall was unlikely.

Maxwell, who made his international debut in August 2012, represented Australia in seven Tests, 149 ODIs and 130 T20Is, accumulating 7226 runs across formats with the help of 10 centuries and 35 fifties. He also picked up 136 wickets.

The batting all-rounder was also a part of the Australia squads that won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015 and 2023, respectively. He also lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with the Baggy Greens in 2021.

Glenn Maxwell played a pivotal role in Australia's come-from-behind title victory at the 2023 World Cup as he helped the eventual winners avoid an upset defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, who had reduced them to 91/7 while defending a 292-run target in what was a must-win game for the Baggy Greens.

The right-handed batter, battling with cramps in scorching Mumbai heat, tormented the momentum-filled Afghanistan bowling attack and turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting.

He ultimately helped Australia snatch a sensational three-wicket victory over the spirited Afghanistan side by smashing an unbeaten double century, top-scoring for the eventual champions with 201 off 128 deliveries, studded with 21 fours and two sixes.