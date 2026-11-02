Manchester United boss Michael Carrick provides squad update ahead of Roma clash

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick with first-team coach Jonny Evans during training at Trafford Training Centre in Carrington on November 2, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has provided a fitness update on key players in his squad ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Roma.

United boss confirmed that Patrick Dorgu has returned to full training but he will not feature in the match against Roma.

Dorgu was recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during international duty with Denmark.

Lisandro Martinez will be available for the game as his ban for the red card at Chelsea applies to the Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday, while Leny Yoro has completed suspension that saw him miss the previous European tie at Como.

Carrick also provided an update about Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford's continued absence.

"That was the first day with the group, Pat and [it's] great to have him back," explained Carrick at his pre-match press conference. "He's worked ever so hard to be back with the group, but he won’t be involved tomorrow.

"We’ll see how he progresses through the week but, yeah, it’s great to have him back.”

In a further update, Michael Carrick explained why Yoro wore strapping in training.

"Leny has had a bit of a tendon [issue], it's one of them that comes and goes. But he's been fine and I've been delighted with him,” he said.

"Marcus and Luke, Luke definitely won't be around this week and fit at that point. Marcus, we'll just have to see, day by day, how he keeps improving."

Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko are also out due to long-term injuries.

Full-back Harry Amass and Amad Diallo, who was substituted off at Stamford Bridge, were part of the squad that trained at Carrington on Monday morning.