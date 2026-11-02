Kobbie Mainoo urges teammates to support under-fire boss Michael Carrick

This collage of photos shows Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick (left) and Kobbie Mainoo. — Reuters

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has urged his teammates to back their under-fire manager Michael Carrick and play for him when they host AS Roma in a Champions League match on Tuesday.

The midfielder’s support comes with Carrick’s position under intense scrutiny, as he reportedly has two games to turn round results.

United currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings and above the relegation zone on goal difference with just seven points in nine games, and are enduring their longest winless streak since 1984.

The United board decided to stick with Carrick despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League and gave him a chance in the Chelsea game, but they suffered another defeat with goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer on Saturday.

“I’m very grateful to the boss for putting the trust in me as soon as he came in, and putting that belief in me,” the England international said.

“Giving me all the advice that he has, knowing he’s a player who’s been at this club and knows the history of this club and knows what it takes to win, I take those words to heart and I try and apply them every day in in training and in games.”

Asked if the players appreciate Carrick’s public support of them, Kobbie said: “Yeah, of course, and I feel like our way to repay that is to also be behind the manager on the pitch and off it, and fight for us and fight for us as a team.

“In these tough times you can’t expect the fans 100,000 per cent of the time to be happy and cheering when we’re not putting out results. We owe it to them to put the results out there for them to cheer again.”

The pressure on United is mounted by their position in the Champions League table, where they sit 21st with three points from three matches. Roma are 15th with four points.