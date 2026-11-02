United's boss Carrick shrugs off questions over his future ahead of Roma clash

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick with first-team coach Jonny Evans during training at Trafford Training Centre in Carrington on November 2, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick on Monday shrugged off questions about his future, saying he is focused on the upcoming Champions League match against AS Roma as his side look to end a nine-match winless streak.

United currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings and above the relegation zone on goal difference with just seven points in nine games, and are enduring their longest winless streak since 1984.

The United board decided to stick with Carrick despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League and gave him a chance in the Chelsea game, but they suffered another defeat with goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer on Saturday.

Asked about his future, Carrick told a press conference: "That has no influence on how we prepare or on the game tomorrow.

"We cannot wait for the game tomorrow. That is all I am focused on. What happens after, happens. Whatever direction it goes in ...

"I love being here, I love working with the players. The struggles, the challenges, that just drives you on to want even more."

The pressure on United is mounted by their position in the Champions League table, where they sit 21st with three points from three matches. Roma are 15th with four points.

"We know what we are capable of. We are close but need to act on it quickly," Carrick said.

"We have two great games this week (at home to Roma and Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday). A great opportunity to attack the game and make it a good night."

Carrick also shared his opinion on centre-back Lisandro Martinez's commitment after the 28-year-old Argentine's dismissal in the 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

"Things happen in football. Sometimes you make mistakes. The commitment is not an issue," he added.

Last month, captain Bruno Fernandes questioned tactics after Como defeat, while Martinez criticised the club hierarchy after a 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid, saying the club did not invest properly in the summer transfer window.

But Carrick added that the squad remained united.

"The dressing room is a good place," he said. "Perception is a funny thing. You can make things look different ways and think about all sorts of different things.

"The commitment of the players to the club, to me, to each other - do not question at all. We need to play better, we can make better decisions but the commitment is not a thing at all."