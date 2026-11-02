ICC penalises South Africa's Verreynne, coach Prince duo for Code of Conduct breach

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne plays a shot during the second day of their second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday reprimanded South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne for its Code of Conduct breach during the third day of the third Test against Australia in Cape Town.

According to the apex cricketing body, both Prince and Verreynne were found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match."

The incident occurred after the dismissal of Marques Ackerman in South Africa's second innings, following which the opener tried to review the caught verdict, but the umpires ruled that his appeal for a review did not come within the prescribed 15 seconds and thus could not be taken.

As Ackerman walked towards the home side's dressing room after being dismissed, South Africa batting coach Prince shouted repeatedly at the umpires, suggesting that there was still time for the decision to be reviewed.

Verreynne, on the other hand, who was not part of South Africa's playing XI for the aforementioned fixture, asked Ackerman to remain inside the boundary line, which caused a delay in him leaving the field.

As a result, both Prince and Verreynne were handed an official reprimand, while one demerit point each has also been added to their respective disciplinary records, for both of whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Both Prince and Verreynne accepted the offence and the sanction proposed by ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Javagal Srinath, and thus eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

Notably, the charge was upheld by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Lubabalo Gcuma.

It is pertinent to mention that the Level 1 breaches carry a penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, if the demerit points tally of a certain player or coach reaches four within the 24-month period, it results in a ban from one Test match, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on which format comes first.