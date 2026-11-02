Abhishek Sharma named in India A squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates reaching his century during their third T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 17, 2026. — BCCI

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a strong 15-member India A squad for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026, slated to be played in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29.

The recently unveiled India A squad features several T20I specialists including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, and will be led by batting all-rounder Tilak Varma, who played a pivotal role in the senior men's team's away T20I series against New Zealand last month.

Right-arm pacer Harshit Rana, who has not played competitive cricket since July due to an injury, has also been named in the India A squad, while back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) winning skipper Rajat Patidar will serve as Varma's deputy.

Rana, meanwhile, will spearhead India A's fast-bowling attack, which further comprises Prince Yadav and allrounder Suryansh Shedge.

The decision to pick T20I specialists like Sharma and Sooryavanshi presumably depicts the BCCI's keenness to test certain players, particularly the 15-year-old opener, who has just played 13 List A matches.

India A, placed in Group B, will start their ACC Men's Rising Stars Championship 2026 campaign against Nepal on November 20, before locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on November 22, while their last group-stage fixture is scheduled against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 24.

As per the tournament format, the top two sides from each group will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on November 26 and 27, respectively, followed by the final on November 29.

India A squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2026

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.