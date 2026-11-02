Mohammad Amir breaks silence on report of possible IPL participation

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11, 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir on Monday debunked the report of his possible participation in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) as a British citizen, describing the news circulating in international media as "not true".

Left-arm pacer Amir, who represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is during his international career, became a British citizen after obtaining a United Kingdom (UK) passport in May this year.

The 34-year-old, who has been one of the most sought-after pacers in franchise cricket leagues, registered for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft, scheduled to take place in Dubai on Tuesday, as a UK citizen.

Amir, who currently resides in England, has been listed as a UK national in the draft register, with Pakistan mentioned as his country of residence. He has been placed in the Platinum category.

Citing his registration as a UK citizen for the APL draft, international cricket news website Cribuzz had suggested that the left-arm pacer could as well register for the IPL 2027 mini auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

"It now appears likely, as is being widely anticipated, that Amir will also register for the IPL auction from England. There is precedence to this," the report read.

The report further backed the assertion by citing the example of former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, who represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between 2012 and 2015 despite restrictions on Pakistani nationals participating in the tournament.

"Despite the ban on Pakistan nationals, former international Azhar Mahmood featured in the IPL between 2012 and 2015 for Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on a British passport," the report continued.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the established pacer has swiftly turned down the suggestions that he would register for the IPL auction as a UK citizen, deeming the news as fake.

"Hi everyone just wanted to clarify news regarding IPL is not true," Amir wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For the unversed, Mohammad Amir had previously expressed his openness to feature in the lucrative league, stating that he would become eligible after acquiring British citizenship.

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL,” Amir had said on the Geo News programme Haarna Mana Hai last year.