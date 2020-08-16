Abdul Razzaq (L), Shoaib Akhtar (C) and Mohammad Yousuf (R).

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar along with former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq are expected to be given coaching roles at High Performance Centre, according to sources from The News.

Akhtar would most probably be deputed as a bowling coach while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to appoint Yousuf and Razzaq as coaches.

A formal announcement is to be made in a day or two, the sources said.

Talking to media, Yousuf has confirmed that he has been offered a coaching position and said he was happy to accept it.

HPC, which has undergone major changes in management in recent months, is also working on re-evaluating umpires, match referees, scorers and coaches of provincial teams in domestic cricket.

It was further revealed that Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, Agha Zahid and Ali Zia have been appointed as directors of HPC after being sacked by the PCB.

PCB to appoint Akhtar, Razzaq, Yousuf as coaches in HPC: sources