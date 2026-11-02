Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus watches the ball after playing a shot during their T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 3, 2026. — Cricket Namibia

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday reprimanded Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus for its Code of Conduct breach during the fourth ODI of their five-match home series against Ireland at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on October 30.

According to the apex cricketing body, Erasmus was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match."

The incident occurred during the 16th over of Namibia's innings in the aforementioned fixture when Erasmus, after being adjudged leg-before wicket by one of the on-field umpires, gestured to the umpire that he was not out, which he continued after leaving the field reluctantly.

As a result, the Namibia captain was handed an official reprimand, while one demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record of the player, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Erasmus accepted the offence and the sanction proposed by ICC International Panel of Match Referees member Dean Cosker, and thus eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

Notably, the charge was upheld by on-field umpires Ewoud Lassen and Jayaraman Madanagopal, and reserve umpire Claus Schumacher.

It is pertinent to mention that the Level 1 breaches carry a penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Meanwhile, if the demerit points tally of a certain player reaches four within the 24-month period, it results in a ban from one Test match, two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on which format comes first.