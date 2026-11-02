Anrich Nortje returns as South Africa name squad for Bangladesh Tests

South Africa's Anrich Nortje celebrates taking a wicket during the fourth day of their second Test against Australia at the St George's Park in Gqeberha on October 21, 2026. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday unveiled a strong 15-member squad for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played from November 15 to 27.

The Proteas squad marked the return of right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje, who suffered a groin injury and left the field midway through his fourth over in the third Test against Australia.

Nortje has since completed a two-week recovery program and will join Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch and Dane Paterson in South Africa's pace attack.

Besides Nortje, left-handed opener Tony de Zorzi was also recalled to South Africa's Test squad following his recovery from a hamstring injury, which he sustained during their third ODI against Australia in September.

The Proteas have also included an extra batter in Zubayr Hamza, while wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham have been left out.

For the unversed, the rest of the South Africa squad remained unchanged, which secured a come-from-behind 2-1 series victory over Australia as the home side recovered after suffering a gruelling defeat in the opening fixture.

The home series against Bangladesh will get underway on November 15, with the first Test scheduled to be played at The Wanderers Stadium until November 19, while Centurion's SuperSport Park will host the subsequent fixture from November 23 to 27.

South Africa squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada and Ryan Rickelton.