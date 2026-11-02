Saad Baig credits domestic experience for 'positive' Pakistan debut series

Pakistan's Saad Baig plays a shot during their ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Emerging wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig has credited his domestic cricket experience for the ground-breaking performance in his debut international assignment for the Pakistan men's cricket team.

Baig, who made his ODI debut for Pakistan in the curtain-raiser of the home ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka, remained a consistent scorer for the host nation and eventually finished his debut international assignment with 185 runs at a decent average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 92.96.

The 20-year-old's best performance came in the enthralling final against Sri Lanka when he notched up his maiden ODI half-century and went on to score an anchoring 74 off 75 deliveries.

He was also involved in a platform-setting 149-run partnership for the third wicket with centurion Fakhar Zaman.

Reflecting on his spirited performance in the high-stakes fixture, Baig revealed that he had a simple plan: to carry the confidence and belief he developed from his time playing in domestic cricket, adding that it helped him back his skills and play his natural game.

"My plan was simple. I wanted to carry the confidence and belief I had developed in domestic cricket into international cricket," Baig said in PCB's Digital programme named Straight Drive with Salman Butt.

"Whatever the situation, whether early wickets had fallen or a partnership was developing, I wanted to back my skills, play my natural game and trust my abilities.

"Sometimes you have to control your natural instincts and build a partnership according to the situation. I tried to do that while communicating with my batting partner. I am thankful to have contributed to the team's success."

The wicketkeeper batter also expressed satisfaction over coming through what he described as a "proper pathway", which stemmed from age-group cricket, followed by the national U19 team and ultimately the senior men's side.

Although the youngster said he was grateful to have made a "positive" start to his international cricket career, he insisted it was only the beginning, emphasising that his focus remains on keeping learning and developing his game further in a bid to consistently perform for Pakistan.

"It is a very good feeling to have come through a proper pathway, from age-group cricket to captaining Pakistan in the U19 World Cup and then representing the senior national side," said Baig.

"I am grateful to have made a positive start, but this is only the beginning. My focus is to keep learning, identify areas where I can improve and develop my game further so that I can perform consistently for Pakistan."