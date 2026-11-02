Jake Paul announces opponent for his comeback fight

An undated photo of American boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

Jake Paul has announced Cedric Doumbé as his opponent for his comeback fight in Dubai on December 24.

Paul has spent 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and is now preparing for his return to the gym.

Jake took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce his opponent.

“Guess who’s back (Devinez qui est de retour),” Paul wrote.

“Tickets go on sale Sunday November 15th. Link in bio to register.

“Free and open to the public: Paul vs. Doumbé Kickoff Press Conferences take place Tuesday, November 10 at 6:00pm CET at Pavillon Cambon in Paris, France and Thursday, November 12 at 6:00pm GST at Dubai Opera House in Dubai, UAE.”

Doumbe's last completed fight was a first-round TKO victory against Jaleel Willis on May 17, 2024. He quietly left competition to focus on family and other personal matters. But now he’s back.

The match against Jake Paul will be his first boxing showdown since April 2015 (1-0). He is famous for his stellar kickboxing career, where he had a 63-7-1 record before moving over to MMA.

Paul previously named off 14 fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA), Sean Strickland, Darren Till, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank [Jr], Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall (Boxing), Deontay Wilder, Nate Diaz (MMA), Midget who ruined our fight (Gervonta Davis), World Title," wrote Paul before imploring Bidarian to "make it happen".

Many of these names aren't new to Jake, as he's publicly called them out before.