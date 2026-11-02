Arafat Minhas vows to give 'best for Pakistan' after ODI tri-series brilliance

Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates reaching his half-century during their ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas has expressed his determination to continue giving his best for Pakistan following his spirited performance in the recently concluded home ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and England.

Minhas, who made his ODI debut earlier this year against Australia, played a pivotal role in the Green Shirts' tri-series triumph as he picked up nine wickets, including a six-for against England, besides accumulating 149 runs in five innings at 29.80.

His all-round performance helped him beat out stiff competition from Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake and win the Player of the Series award, which Minhas shared boosted his confidence and improved his mindset.

The all-rounder acknowledged that such a recognition increases the expectations from a certain cricketer, but insisted that he would take it positively and will continue to improve in a bid to deliver more match-winning performances for the national team.

"Winning the player of the series award definitely gives you confidence and improves your mindset," Minhas said during his appearance on Straight Drive with Salman Butt.

"However, I believe your work ethic, hard work and routine should remain the same. I try to maintain the same mindset whether I perform well or not and continue to back myself.

"When you receive such recognition, expectations naturally increase. I take those expectations positively because they motivate me to improve further and give my best for Pakistan in every match."

In the enthralling ODI tri-series final, Pakistan had slipped down to 230/5 in 36.5 overs briefly after the dismissal of centurion Fakhar Zaman while chasing a daunting 326-run target set by Sri Lanka.

With 96 more required off 79 deliveries, Minhas joined middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz in the middle, and the youngsters put Pakistan within touching distance by putting together a 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which came off just 65 deliveries.

Minhas was the core aggressor of the crucial stand as he made a blistering 61 off 31 deliveries, studded with four sixes and three fours.

Reflecting on his sensational knock at the backend of Pakistan's successful pursuit, Minhas revealed he walked on to the field with a goal to build a partnership and take the game deeper as he was aware that the opposition were short of a frontline bowler.

"When I went in to bat, we needed another partnership as wickets had fallen in quick succession. Hasan and I knew each other's strengths and our ability to hit boundaries. We wanted to build a partnership and take the game deep because we knew their frontline bowlers had almost completed their spells," Minhas shared.

"We were clear about our intent and knew that whoever got the opportunity to score a boundary would take it. Hasan was finding it difficult to get going initially, but I felt the ball was coming nicely onto my bat, so I decided to take my chances. Once we started finding boundaries, the pressure eased, and Hasan supported me well," he added.

The all-rounder further revealed that the change of ball during the closing stages of the innings helped Pakistan regain momentum in the chase.

"The ball had become heavy because of the dew and was staying low, which made hitting difficult. When the ball was changed around the 44th or 45th over, it started coming onto the bat much better. I told Hasan that we should look to attack the balls in our hitting areas," Minhas stated.

"We needed a big over as the required run-rate was around nine or 10. We managed to get that big over, which shifted the momentum in our favour and helped us complete the chase," he added.

Arafat Minhas's blistering half-century in the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka came in front of a packed Gaddafi Stadium here, and the all-rounder revealed that he enjoys playing in front of a big crowd, citing fans' enthusiasm.

He, however, insisted that the real challenge while playing in front of a big crowd demands a player to control nerves, remain calm and make correct decisions.

"I personally enjoy playing in front of big crowds. When you hit a boundary and the entire stadium erupts, it gives you goosebumps and a lot of motivation," Minhas shared.

"But the real challenge in those situations is to control your nerves, remain calm and make the right decisions."

Following a dream ODI tri-series campaign, Minhas is all set to be a part of the Pakistan dressing room for their two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played from November 9 to 21.

Discussing the challenge of switching formats, Minhas stressed that the swift shift depends on the player's mindset as the routine and hard work remain the same for each format.

"Switching formats is largely about your mindset. If you are mentally strong, you can adapt to different challenges," said Minhas.

"Your routine and hard work remain the same, but you have to prepare yourself mentally for the demands of each format and practice accordingly."