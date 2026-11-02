Aston Villa drops legal action threat after Carragher’s apology

An undated photo of English football pundit Jamie Carragher. — Reuters

Aston Villa have dropped their threat of legal action against football analyst and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Carragher had apologised to Villa fans after using "clumsy and wrong" language when he linked Unai Emery with the Manchester United head coach job.

On Friday, Villa said that they have decided to take legal action against Carragher, accusing the former England defender of making "unacceptable insults" about the club and its supporters.

"Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans," Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said.

"Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football."

The club's statement, signed by chairman Sawiris, came after Carragher on the Stick to Football podcast said Villa supporters should "shut the [expletive deleted] up" and added, "Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."

However, after Carragher’s apology on Saturday, Villa dropped their plan of legal action against the Liverpool legend.

United manager Michael Carrick’s job at the club is hanging by a thin thread with his team 17th in the Premier League.

Talking about Emery, he said that the Villa manager could join United if the opportunity arises.

"Surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again,” he said.

"There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

"So Real Madrid will take Manchester United's best player, they did it with [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they'll take their players or manager, so shut the [expletive] up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."