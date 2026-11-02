Commanders beat Eagles to get long-awaited second win

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper (80) runs against Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) and safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half at Northwest Stadium in Landover on November 1, 2026. — Reuters

Jayden Daniels passed for 217 yards and a touchdown and the Washington Commanders won for the first time since Week 3, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 on Sunday night in Landover, Md.

Drew Stevens kicked four field goals and Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass as the Commanders (2-4-1) erased an early 10-point deficit and handed the Eagles (2-6) their sixth straight loss, Philadelphia's longest skid since 2012.

Saquon Barkley scored a touchdown for Philadelphia, and Tanner McKee completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards in his first career road start. Facing constant pressure from Washington's pass rush, McKee lost a fumble, threw an interception and was sacked five times.

The Commanders split the season series after losing 24-22 on the road in Week 1. Washington gained ground on the idle New York Giants (4-2-1) in the NFC East while Philadelphia fell into the division basement.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on Jake Elliott's 40-yard field goal and Barkley's 3-yard touchdown run. Barkley's score followed a fumble by Chig Okonkwo. It was just the third turnover of the season for the Commanders.

It was all Washington from there. Stevens kicked a 56-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and the Commanders tied the score with 4:56 to play in the second on Daniels' 8-yard toss to Diggs, which capped an 11-play, 89-yard drive. Stevens' 39-yard kick with 19 seconds left in the period gave the Commanders a 13-10 lead at the break.

Washington scored the only points of the third quarter after a fumble by McKee. Daniels (16 of 29) heaved a 53-yard pass to Treylon Burks and Stevens converted from 25 yards to make the score 16-10 with 1:33 left in the quarter.

A 15-play drive by the Eagles ended with no points when Elliott's 41-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with 8:58 to play. It was his first missed kick of the season.

Eight plays later, Stevens' 42-yarder extended the lead to 19-10 with 3:43 left. Washington made it 27 unanswered points on a 1-yard TD run by Rachaad White and a two-point conversion run by Austin Ekeler with 1:52 to play.