Australia announce white-ball squads for England series

Australia's Travis Head (right) and captain Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Oman at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 20, 2026. — ICC

VICTORIA: Australia have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball series against England, with promising fast bowler Mahli Beardman in line for his ODI debut.

The Western Australian pacer has been named in both squads following an impressive Australia A tour of India, where he produced a series of outstanding performances against a strong India A batting line-up.

The selections also include maiden T20I call-ups for wicketkeeper-batters Sam Harper and Lachlan Shaw, while Jake Fraser-McGurk and Mitchell Owen have earned recalls to the national set-up.

Interestingly, Tim David has been overlooked for the ODI squad despite recently returning to List A cricket for Tasmania as he attempts to secure a place in Australia's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, he has retained his place in the T20I squad.

All-rounder Liam Scott has also returned to the ODI set-up after missing Australia's tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa in September. Meanwhile, Jack Edwards has retained his place following his international debut as an injury replacement in South Africa.

Australia have rested their experienced pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the three-match ODI series, which will be played on November 13, 15 and 18 in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart.

The decision comes after the three fast bowlers featured in all three Tests during Australia's recent tour of South Africa. The selectors have opted to provide them with a short workload management period ahead of the upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand.

Cummins and Hazlewood have also been rested for the five-match T20I series, while Starc has already retired from the shortest format.

Australia will consequently field a depleted bowling attack in the ODI series, with Nathan Ellis unavailable until the T20Is after sustaining a side strain during the tour of South Africa.

Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Beardman are expected to lead the pace attack, with Edwards and Scott providing additional options. Adam Zampa is the only specialist spinner included in the ODI squad.

Billy Stanlake has also been ruled out as he continues his recovery from a side strain sustained during the tour of Zimbabwe.

The T20I squad features several changes, with Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly and Cameron Green rested to manage their workloads ahead of the New Zealand Test series.

Their absence has opened the door for Harper and Shaw to earn their maiden international call-ups in the format. Meanwhile, Joel Davies and Nikhil Chaudhary have retained their places after making promising starts to their international careers during Australia's T20I series victory over Bangladesh in June.

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey said the demanding international schedule had prompted the decision to manage players' workloads carefully.

"We are in the middle of a highly demanding phase of our schedule," Bailey said.

"Our multi-format players are transitioning directly from the tour of South Africa into an ODI and T20 series, leaving a narrow window to ensure the squad is physically prepared and fresh for the upcoming New Zealand Test series.

"Then, from when the Test players assemble in Perth through to the conclusion of the 150th Anniversary Test against England, the team will have been on the road for more than 100 days.

"To manage this workload, each player's build-up to the New Zealand series will be carefully planned and focused on individual physical and mental preparation."

Beardman's inclusion is among the most notable selections following his impressive performances for Australia A in India. The young fast bowler has already made his T20I debut in Pakistan earlier this year but is yet to feature in an ODI, having first been included in Australia's squad for the 2024 tour of England.

Bailey expressed confidence in the youngster's potential, praising his recent performances and backing him to develop into an all-format international cricketer.

"Mahli Beardman's recent performances for Australia A were impressive and we are incredibly excited for his return to the national team across the ODI and T20 formats," he said.

"We think he can continue to develop into an all-format player across the coming years."

Scott, meanwhile, returns to the ODI squad after making his debut against Bangladesh in June. He featured in just one match before being omitted from the squad for the subsequent six-match tour of Africa.

The all-rounder impressed during Australia A's tour of India and is expected to provide another bowling option, particularly with Green's bowling availability remaining uncertain following his shoulder and abdominal injuries.

Australia have largely retained the core of their batting line-up from the ODI tour of Africa, with Ollie Peake keeping his place. Inglis has also returned after missing the final two ODIs against South Africa because of a fractured finger.

The T20I squad, however, will have a considerably different look. Fraser-McGurk has earned a recall after impressing in domestic cricket, having been absent from the international set-up since July 2025.

The right-handed batter has registered scores of 43 not out off 33 balls, 88 off 47 and 122 off 63 in three of his four domestic innings for South Australia this season.

He could partner captain Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order in the absence of Head and Inglis.

Owen has also returned to the T20I squad for the first time since missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup and Australia's subsequent tour of Bangladesh.

Bailey believes the returning duo can strengthen Australia's batting firepower in the shortest format.

"Jake and Mitch return to the T20 side and we believe their ball-striking can be a point of difference in the shorter formats," he said.

"They are good examples of players who have had an opportunity at the international level and have continued working on their game from what they learnt from those experiences."

Harper's selection comes after he earned a place in Australia's Test squad for the South Africa tour. The Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper-batter was named the Big Bash League's player of the season and has also featured in franchise competitions overseas.

Shaw's inclusion is another notable development, given his limited experience in domestic T20 cricket. The 23-year-old was part of Australia A's 50-over squad for the India tour in October and has recently been appointed captain of New South Wales' one-day side.

Bailey backed both newcomers to make an impact at the international level.

"Lachie Shaw is a highly talented cricketer we also think will develop quickly and has a powerful game that will impact in the T20 format," he said.

"Sam Harper has performed strongly in domestic cricket. He is in a great place with his game right now and is executing his style of cricket consistently, across all formats."

Their inclusion means Josh Philippe has missed out despite previously serving as Inglis' understudy on Australia's tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Philippe also represented Australia A in both red-ball and white-ball cricket in India.

Aaron Hardie, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, Riley Meredith and Matthew Kuhnemann are the other players from the Bangladesh tour who have not retained their places.

Australia ODI squad vs England

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott and Adam Zampa.

Australia T20I squad vs England

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw and Adam Zampa.