Mohammad Amir registers for Afghanistan Premier League draft: report

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 09, 2024 in New York, New York. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has registered as a UK national for the upcoming Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft, scheduled to take place in Dubai on Tuesday, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

Amir, who currently resides in England and has acquired British citizenship, has been listed as a UK national in the draft register, with Pakistan mentioned as his country of residence. He has been placed in the Platinum category.

His registration as a UK national has also raised the possibility of him entering the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as an overseas player. The IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, where it will be known whether any franchise expresses interest in signing the left-arm pacer.

There is a precedent for a former Pakistan international featuring in the IPL on a British passport. Azhar Mahmood represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders between 2012 and 2015 despite restrictions on Pakistani nationals participating in the tournament.

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 62 T20 Internationals. His last appearance for the national side came against Ireland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Lauderhill, Florida, in June 2024.

Registering as a UK national could also give Amir an advantage regarding his availability for the APL, as he may not require a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), unlike his former Pakistan teammates.

Meanwhile, more than 30 Pakistani cricketers, including Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hasan Ali, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim, have registered for the draft.

However, the participation of Pakistani players remains uncertain amid reported diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Media reports suggest that the PCB is unlikely to issue NOCs to its players for the tournament.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) draft register has also clarified that the participation of Pakistani players is subject to obtaining NOCs from the PCB.

The APL will feature five teams, with each franchise permitted to register a maximum of 18 players, comprising 11-12 Afghanistan players and six to seven overseas recruits.

The players have been divided into five categories, with Platinum players set to receive USD 100,000, followed by USD 65,000 for Diamond, USD 40,000 for Gold, USD 20,000 for Silver and USD 10,000 for Emerging players.

Each franchise will have a total player purse ranging from USD 650,000 to USD 750,000.