Haris Rauf joins Adelaide Strikers for BBL 16

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf celebrates after taking a wicket during the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. - AFP

ADELAIDE: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has signed with Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2026-27 season, joining Ben Stokes and Mark Chapman as the franchise's overseas players available throughout the tournament.

Strikers head coach Tim Paine welcomed Rauf's signing, describing the Pakistan pacer as an established match-winner with considerable experience in international cricket and franchise competitions.

"Haris is a proven match-winner who has performed at the highest level in international cricket and franchise competitions around the world," Paine said in a club statement.

"Strikers fans are going to love watching him steam in at Adelaide Oval. He's one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket and has the ability to change a game in an instant.

"We're thrilled to welcome Haris to Adelaide for the entire tournament. He's an exciting player, a fierce competitor and someone who will bring plenty of energy to our group."

Paine added that having all their overseas players available for the entire competition had been a key priority during the off-season and would provide the team with a significant advantage.

Rauf has featured in five BBL seasons, representing Melbourne Stars in every campaign since making his debut in 2019-20.

The right-arm pacer enjoyed an impressive outing in the previous edition, finishing as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 11 innings.

Overall, he claimed 56 wickets in 33 appearances for the Stars during his five-season stint with the franchise.

Expressing his excitement over the move, Rauf said he was looking forward to joining the Strikers and playing at the Adelaide Oval.

"I can't wait to get started with the Adelaide Strikers. Adelaide Oval is one of the great cricket venues in the world and I've always enjoyed playing there," he said.

"The Strikers have a strong squad with world-class players like Ben Stokes, Matt Short and Mark Chapman, so I'm really excited about the opportunity to play alongside them."

The right-arm pacer added that he hoped to contribute to the team's success and help them mount a strong challenge for the title.

The Pakistan pacer also has fond memories of playing at the Adelaide Oval, where he produced an impressive performance against Australia in November 2024.

In his only ODI appearance at the venue, Rauf claimed five wickets for 29 runs to help Pakistan secure a nine-wicket victory.

He also featured in a T20I at the ground during the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, taking one wicket for 21 runs against Bangladesh in Pakistan's five-wicket win.

The Adelaide Strikers have won the BBL title once, lifting the trophy during the 2017-18 season. However, they missed out on the playoffs in the previous campaign after finishing sixth in the standings.

The BBL 2026-27 season is scheduled to begin in December, with the Strikers set to open their campaign against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 16.