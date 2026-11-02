Ahmad Baig wins Qualifying School second stage, moves closer to DP World Tour

Pakistan’s leading golfer Ahmad Baig wins the second stage of the Qualifying School at Desert Springs Resort in Almería, Spain, on November 1, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading golfer Ahmad Baig moved a step closer to securing playing rights on the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, after winning the second stage of the Qualifying School in Spain.

Baig topped the leaderboard at Desert Springs Resort in Almeria with an impressive 27-under-par total of 261, finishing five shots ahead of his nearest challengers.

The Pakistani golfer carded rounds of 67, 63, 65 and 66 to claim the title. England’s Jack Yule and Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent shared second place with a total of 22-under-par 266.

The victory secured Baig’s place in the Final Stage of the Qualifying School, which is scheduled to take place at INFINITUM in Tarragona, Spain, from November 6 to 11.

A total of 156 players will compete over six rounds at the Final Stage, with playing opportunities on the DP World Tour for the 2027 season up for grabs.

The top 15 players and ties will earn playing rights on the DP World Tour, while the remaining successful qualifiers will have an opportunity to secure playing status on the HotelPlanner Tour for the 2027 season.

Baig will now look to complete his qualifying campaign successfully and secure a place on golf’s premier European circuit, which would mark a significant milestone for Pakistani golf.