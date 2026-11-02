Pakistani runners shine at New York City Marathon as 29 complete race

Pakistani runners Sadiq Shah (left) and Geo News anchor Mohammad Junaid take part in the 2026 New York City Marathon on November 1, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistani and Pakistani-origin runners delivered impressive performances at the 2026 New York City Marathon, with Karachi's Amin Nadeem Mukaty leading the contingent with a sub-three-hour finish, while Sadiq Shah and Geo News anchor Mohammad Junaid completed their Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star journeys.

Mukaty clocked two hours, 53 minutes and 42 seconds to emerge as the fastest among the Pakistani runners at the marathon, while Shah finished in 3:01:37 and Junaid crossed the finish line in 3:53:07.

The New York City Marathon took place on Sunday, November 1, with Pakistani runners from the country and the diaspora joining thousands of participants in the iconic 42.195-kilometre race, which passes through all five boroughs of New York.

The Pakistani contingent featured runners from Karachi, Multan and Islamabad, alongside Pakistani-origin athletes based in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway and other countries.

One of the major highlights of the event was the achievement of Shah and Junaid, who completed their collection of all six Abbott World Marathon Majors medals.

The Six Star journey requires runners to complete marathons in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York, marking a significant achievement that reflects years of dedication, preparation and perseverance.

Mukaty's 2:53:42 finish was the standout performance among the Pakistani contingent. According to his race-tracker splits, he completed the opening five kilometres in 20:44 and reached the 10km checkpoint in 40:32.

He crossed the half-marathon mark in 1:25:25 before reaching the 20-mile checkpoint in 2:12:00. Mukaty subsequently passed the 40km mark in 2:44:31 before completing the race in 2:53:42.

His first half took approximately 1:25:25, while he covered the second half in around 1:28:17, recording a difference of approximately two minutes and 52 seconds. The split timings reflected a consistent performance, with the Karachi runner managing his pace effectively throughout the demanding course.

Shah came close to breaking the three-hour barrier with his 3:01:37 finish, while Multan's Fahd Mukhtar completed the race in 3:16:23. Jamal Shah, a Pakistani runner based in Cincinnati, finished in 3:23:25, while Brooklyn-based Bsherri Anjum recorded a time of 3:35:05.

Dr Safdar Ali Sheikh completed the marathon in 3:52:53, followed by Junaid in 3:53:07 and New York-based Jihan Khan in 3:53:34. Aamar Butt finished in 4:00:45, while Afnan Ahmed recorded 4:01:32 and Danish Raza 4:01:34.

Shah Faisal Khan crossed the finish line in 4:13:42, followed by Fahad Qureshi in 4:19:15. Azeem Sarwar and Rafay Ansari both completed the race in 4:19:18. Anas Junaid Ghani finished in 4:25:57, while Imran Zaffar recorded 4:25:59 and Naveed Hussain 4:30:34.

Among the other finishers, Hina Malik clocked 4:34:38, Kamran Lakhany 4:36:06 and Hassan Ladhubhai 4:45:10. Saba Khan completed the race in 4:55:32, followed by Yousaf Aslam in 5:22:08, Yusra Bokhari in 5:28:04 and Hassan Madni in 5:28:29.

Dr Saad Usmani finished in 5:50:09, while Aylia Zaidi recorded 5:51:22. Mohammad Yousaf Malik and Maimoona Hamdani completed the marathon in 6:03:51 and 6:04:10, respectively.

The contingent brought together runners from diverse sporting and professional backgrounds, including experienced marathoners, endurance athletes, medical professionals and working individuals balancing their training commitments with their careers and family responsibilities.

Several participants were also returning to the New York City Marathon after previous appearances, while others took on the challenge of the iconic race for the first time.

Butt was among the experienced participants, having been scheduled to make his ninth appearance at the New York City Marathon, while Mukhtar was preparing for his third.

The demanding route takes runners from Staten Island through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx before concluding in Central Park, testing the endurance and determination of both experienced marathoners and newcomers.

For Pakistan's runners, the event provided an opportunity to represent their country and communities on an international sporting platform while pursuing personal milestones.

The completion of the Six Star journey by Shah and Junaid, alongside Mukaty's sub-three-hour performance and the achievements of other Pakistani participants, highlighted the growing appeal of marathon running among Pakistanis at home and abroad.

Pakistani runners' finish times

Amin Nadeem Mukaty (Karachi) — 2:53:42

Sadiq Shah (Karachi) — 3:01:37

Fahd Mukhtar (Multan) — 3:16:23

Jamal Shah (Cincinnati-based Pakistani) — 3:23:25

Bsherri Anjum (Brooklyn-based Pakistani) — 3:35:05

Dr Safdar Ali Sheikh (Karachi) — 3:52:53

Mohammad Junaid (Geo News anchor, Karachi) — 3:53:07

Jihan Khan (New York-based Pakistani) — 3:53:34

Aamar Butt (Pakistani-American diaspora) — 4:00:45

Afnan Ahmed (Asker-based Pakistani) — 4:01:32

Danish Raza (Karachi) — 4:01:34

Shah Faisal Khan (Karachi) — 4:13:42

Fahad Qureshi (Islamabad) — 4:19:15

Azeem Sarwar (Pakistani-American diaspora) — 4:19:18

Rafay Ansari (Pakistani-American diaspora) — 4:19:18

Anas Junaid Ghani (Karachi) — 4:25:57

Imran Zaffar (British Pakistani) — 4:25:59

Naveed Hussain (Pakistani-American diaspora) — 4:30:34

Hina Malik (Karachi) — 4:34:38

Kamran Lakhany (Karachi) — 4:36:06

Hassan Ladhubhai (London-based Pakistani) — 4:45:10

Saba Khan (Purley-based Pakistani) — 4:55:32

Yousaf Aslam (New York-based Pakistani) — 5:22:08

Yusra Bokhari (Pakistani-American diaspora) — 5:28:04

Hassan Madni (Karachi) — 5:28:29

Dr Saad Usmani (New York-based Pakistani) — 5:50:09

Aylia Zaidi (American Pakistani diaspora) — 5:51:22

Mohammad Yousaf Malik (Karachi) — 6:03:51

Maimoona Hamdani (Karachi) — 6:04:10